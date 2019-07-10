CLOSE
All The Feels: This Week’s Episode Of ‘Pose’ Brought Up Important Themes On Violence Against Trans Women, Sex Work & Colorism

Let's talk about it.

Pose cast

Source: Splash News / Splash News

*MAJOR SPOILERS BELOW*

This week’s episode of Pose was a lot. 

Like WHEW.

In the episode titled “Never Knew Love Like This Before,” Candy Ferocity, co-mother to the House of Ferocity, is brutally murdered in a motel room while carrying out sex work to provide for her house.

 

Throughout the episode, actress Angelica Ross gives an award-worthy final performance as Candy, who now reconciles with people in her life as a sort of ethereal being. Everyone from her parents, who rejected her, to Pray Tell, who criticized her the hardest, have an honest talk with the ghost-like Candy.

It was a devastating and powerful episode, and although Pose is a form of fictional storytelling, the episode brought up important themes as it relates to Black trans women in real life. Hit the flip to find out which ones hit the hardest. 

