CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Governor OKs Aretha Franklin Highway

3 reads
Leave a comment
aretha franklin "amazing grace" poster

Source: Neon pictures / Neon pictures

The Governor of Michigan has approved legislation to give the late Aretha Franklin a highway designation. A portion of M-10 in Detroit will be deemed “Aretha L. Franklin Memorial Highway,” and after signing the bill Governor Gretchen Whitmer said, “Franklin’s creativity and voice contributed to our musical and cultural history in Michigan.”

Supporters of the bill thought it would be a fitting tribute to the Queen of Soul who grew up in Detroit and passed away of pancreatic cancer last year. Those who opposed the bill believed that highways designations should only go to fallen first responders and veterans of the military.

Do you think those highway designations should only go to vets and fallen, first responders?

See story here

Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Text “Kiss” To 23845 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

For the Latest Entertainment News:

PHOTOS: Inside Aretha Franklin’s Funeral
28 photos

Latest…

Governor OKs Aretha Franklin Highway

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…
 12 hours ago
07.19.19
WHY? Man Uses Bare Feet To Operate On-Flight…
 17 hours ago
07.19.19
Instagram Might Start Hiding Public Like Counts &…
 17 hours ago
07.19.19
10 items
#BlackTwitter Reacts To Viral Video Of Father Beating…
 17 hours ago
07.19.19
12 items
#IStandWithIlhan Because Black Women Aren’t Going Any Damn…
 19 hours ago
07.19.19
C’mon Son: These Black Shows Were Cancelled Way…
 19 hours ago
07.19.19
Get Ready: This All-Black Sketch Comedy Group Just…
 19 hours ago
07.19.19
Meghan McCain Whines That She Can’t Attack llhan…
 20 hours ago
07.19.19
U.S. House Approves $15 Minimum Wage, Bill in…
 22 hours ago
07.19.19
20 items
Black Twitter Wants No Part Of Miley Cyrus’…
 22 hours ago
07.19.19
“I Thought I Was Sleep, I Woke Up…
 1 day ago
07.19.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Trolls Evelyn By Inviting…
 1 day ago
07.18.19
Beyonce Drops A Visual Masterpiece For ‘Spirit’
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Leah’s Lemonade: Young Lion King Cast JD Mccrary…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close