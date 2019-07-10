Governor OKs Aretha Franklin Highway

The Governor of Michigan has approved legislation to give the late Aretha Franklin a highway designation. A portion of M-10 in Detroit will be deemed “Aretha L. Franklin Memorial Highway,” and after signing the bill Governor Gretchen Whitmer said, “Franklin’s creativity and voice contributed to our musical and cultural history in Michigan.”

Supporters of the bill thought it would be a fitting tribute to the Queen of Soul who grew up in Detroit and passed away of pancreatic cancer last year. Those who opposed the bill believed that highways designations should only go to fallen first responders and veterans of the military.

Do you think those highway designations should only go to vets and fallen, first responders?

See story here

Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Text “Kiss” To 23845 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

For the Latest Entertainment News:

Latest…