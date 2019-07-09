CLOSE
Chris Brown's "INDIGO" Debuts At Number One

Chris Brown has landed his third number one album. Indigo has debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 chart. The album got 108,000 album units last week. That figure combines sales and streams.

This is Chris Brown’s 10th consecutive top 10 album. His other two number ones were 2011 and 2012’s F.A.M.E. and Fortune. Have you tracked through Indigo yet? What is your favorite Chris Brown album?

See story here

 

