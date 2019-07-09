August Alsina Hospitalized After Losing The Ability To Walk

August Alsina has been very open about his medical challenges. He was scheduled to perform in New Orleans at last weekend’s Essence Festival but he couldn’t make it.

On Monday, he posted a video on Instagram. Dressed in a hospital gown, Alsina said, “I woke up one day and wasn’t able to walk. I couldn’t feel my legs. My doctor ended up admitting me into the hospital. They’re doing a bunch of tests.”

He continued, “[The doctor] said I have some nerve damage going on throughout my whole body that I have to go into a recovery process for. It’s like my immune system just went on vacation. So, I’m just waiting on it to come on back so we can get together and do what it do.”

When did you or someone you know wake up and go directly to the hospital? What caused you to go?

See story here

Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Text “Kiss” To 23845 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

For the Latest Entertainment News:

Latest…