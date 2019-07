Bill Cosby is making the best of his time in jail. He has been holding lectures and inspiring the other inmates. Now, he is working on his health. According to his spokesperson, Bill has cut carbs, sugar and coffee from his diet.

Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

He trades his bread, coffee and junk food to the inmates for their healthier alternatives. He especially likes broccoli, apples and bananas. He also rides a stationary bike and does crunches. He has lost 33 pounds.

What brought about the change? He didn’t want to become an overweight prisoner who ends up suffering from diabetes like many others. What is the one food item you would not be able to give up?

See story here