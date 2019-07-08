Oldest Woman In The US Turns 114

CLOSE
Alelia Murphy is the oldest living woman in the United States. She just celebrated her 114th birthday on Friday in Harlem.

Murphy was born in North Carolina back in 1905. She moved to Harlem in 1926 during the renaissance period. She has been a strong member of her community and her church ever since then.

Who is the oldest living member of your family? Have you called them recently?

See story here

