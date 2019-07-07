CLOSE
Watch The ‘Power’ Season 6 Trailer [VIDEO]

The Final Betrayal kicks off in August

Power Season 6 Key Art

Source: Starz / Starz

We knew things were going to be crazy on Power given how Season 5 ended. But as promised, the trailer for season 6 has hit the web and everybody is after Ghost — while Ghost is out for revenge.

Season 6 picks up right where Season 5 left off, James “Ghost” St. Patrick feeling betrayed because his former drug partner and brother-in-arms attempted to murder the love of his life. Living life with the full-on intent of getting revenge by any means, Ghost sets out to ruin all of his enemies, get the Queens Child Project built and finally rid himself from any criminal attachment. But … if it only were that simple. With the Feds closing in and his enemies growing stronger, Ghost has to make one last stand in order to survive.

Watch the trailer below. The final season kicks off August 25th on Starz.

Photos
