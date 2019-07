In a truly blockbuster trade, the Los Angeles Clippers trade multiple draft picks to Oklahoma City Thunder for Paul George while locking in Kawhi Leonard into a 4 -yr $141 million deal to put themselves in the lead to win it all in the upcoming NBA season.

It’s rumored that Paul George requested the trade from OKC after being swayed by Kawhi Leonard to join him at the Clippers.

