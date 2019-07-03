CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’ Posters Look Like These 6 Album Covers

Some visuals are just...overdone.

63 reads
Leave a comment
NBC's '74th Annual Golden Globe Awards' - Press Room

Source: Kevork Djansezian/NBC / Getty

As anticipation for The Lion King grows, Disney continues to drop visuals for the movie, either in the form of clips, behind the scenes footage or posters.

On Tuesday, they continued to give the people what they want with photos of the cast and their animal counterparts.

The results?

Weeeell…

View this post on Instagram

The pride. #TheLionKing

A post shared by Disney’s The Lion King (@lionking) on

 

Now don’t get me wrong, Donald Glover and the rest of the cast look great and in Bey we trust for life BUT…

They could’ve done better than this.

It looks like they put up a school picture day background, turned on the lights and then said “CLICK,” there’s your photo. The copy-and-paste juxtaposition of the humans and animals doesn’t help either.

I mean, where’s the extravagance? Where’s the fantasy? This is THE LION KING not a Sinéad O’Connor music video.

Beyoncé would NEVER.

But she’s probably getting paid a pretty penny, so her “never” might have turned into a “yes sir.”

On top of all this, the “floating head in a dark background” look has been done countless times, especially in music.

Hit the flip for some famous album covers that pulled off the style well for music but for a Disney blockbuster, it might not hold up.

Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’ Posters Look Like These 6 Album Covers was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…
 14 hours ago
07.19.19
WHY? Man Uses Bare Feet To Operate On-Flight…
 18 hours ago
07.19.19
Instagram Might Start Hiding Public Like Counts &…
 19 hours ago
07.19.19
10 items
#BlackTwitter Reacts To Viral Video Of Father Beating…
 19 hours ago
07.19.19
12 items
#IStandWithIlhan Because Black Women Aren’t Going Any Damn…
 20 hours ago
07.19.19
C’mon Son: These Black Shows Were Cancelled Way…
 20 hours ago
07.19.19
Get Ready: This All-Black Sketch Comedy Group Just…
 21 hours ago
07.19.19
Meghan McCain Whines That She Can’t Attack llhan…
 21 hours ago
07.19.19
U.S. House Approves $15 Minimum Wage, Bill in…
 23 hours ago
07.19.19
20 items
Black Twitter Wants No Part Of Miley Cyrus’…
 23 hours ago
07.19.19
“I Thought I Was Sleep, I Woke Up…
 1 day ago
07.19.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Trolls Evelyn By Inviting…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Beyonce Drops A Visual Masterpiece For ‘Spirit’
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Leah’s Lemonade: Young Lion King Cast JD Mccrary…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close