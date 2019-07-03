CLOSE
King Tutt
Samsung Has Completed Galaxy Fold Redesign

Samsung Unpacked Press Assets

Source: Samsung / Samsung Mobile

Samsung has announced that they have completed the redesign of their Galaxy Fold after reports of screen failures from testers of the smartphone.

The issues with the screen caused a delay in the release of the smartphone and in turn led to many consumers to cancel their pre-orders of the smartphone.

Samsung now says they’re in the “final stages” of having a version ready for the consumer market.

The company has an event on August 7 to unveil the next Galaxy Note and many believe details on the launch of the Galaxy Fold will be revealed too.

Did you pre-order a Galaxy Fold? Do you plan on getting the Galaxy Fold when it comes out?

