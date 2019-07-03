Samsung Has Completed Galaxy Fold Redesign

5 reads Leave a comment
Samsung has announced that they have completed the redesign of their Galaxy Fold after reports of screen failures from testers of the smartphone.
The issues with the screen caused a delay in the release of the smartphone and in turn led to many consumers to cancel their pre-orders of the smartphone.
Samsung now says they’re in the “final stages” of having a version ready for the consumer market.
The company has an event on August 7 to unveil the next Galaxy Note and many believe details on the launch of the Galaxy Fold will be revealed too.
Did you pre-order a Galaxy Fold? Do you plan on getting the Galaxy Fold when it comes out?
