Dwayne Wade Shows Support To Lil Nas X

“Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X tops the Billboard Hot 100 for a Hip Hop record for 13 weeks…passing “Lose Yourself,” by Eminem (2002-03), “Boom Boom Pow,” by The Black Eyed Peas (2009) and most recently “See You Again,” by Wiz Khalifa featuring Charlie Puth, in 2015.

Lil Nas X revealed that he was gay on the last day of Pride month, and even though many supported his revelation, there are those that aren’t so happy.

Lil Nas X is only human and at the end of the day, the number of bad things said about him started to get under his skin. To retaliate, Lil Nas X posted a cowboy emoji holding a gun with the caption, “Say one more homophobic thing to me.”

Miami Heat baller Dwayne Wade jumped into the comments with some advice for the chart-topping rapper by saying, “Focus on all the good in your life. Don’t allow these fools to get to you. There’s a lot of us out here proud of who and what you represent.”

Just last month Dayne showed that same type of support to his 12-year-old son Zion when he attended Miami’s Pride Parade.

