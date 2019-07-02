CLOSE
LAPD Opens Internal Affairs Probe In Nipsey Hussle Case

Nipsey Hussle In St Louis

An internal affairs probe has been opened by the LAPD after the woman that drove the getaway car that took gunman, Eric Holder away from the murder scene was allowed to leave the police station.

While police were on a manhunt for Holder, the woman, whose identity isn’t being released, tried to turn herself into the police after seeing her car on the news. When she arrived at the station the desk officer told her, “don’t worry about it” and “don’t listen to the news.”

She returned the next day to talk to detectives, Josh Rubenstein, an LAPD spokesman, told the Los Angeles Times “there doesn’t appear to be any misconduct.” and that “She was not making herself clear of what she was doing.”

Rubenstein says that the “officer thought the woman was just reporting that someone had just recorded video of her car on television.”

Do you think that the LAPD hindered Nipsey Hussle’s case by not holding the woman who drove the getaway car?

