There have been rumors floating around that Killmonger from Black Panther might make an appearance in the sequel. Pump your brakes! Marvel chief Kevin Feige had something to say about that in a recent interview with BET.

He said, “Pure rumor. The honest answer to that is that is pure rumor and speculation, because (Ryan) Coogler is just only in recent weeks sitting down at his keyboard and beginning to outline the movie.

Feige continued, “It’s early, so nothing is set yet in any way that far, because Mr. Coogler is sitting down and will share it with Nate Moore and myself in coming weeks.”

How would you like to see the story of Black Panther progress?

