Motown will celebrate their 60th anniversary with a series of events in Detroit this September. The Hitsville Honors concert will feature some big names.

Ne-Yo, Big Sean, The Four Tops, Mary Wilson and Kem are among those who will be paying tribute to the legendary label. There are other events throughout the three day weekend from September 20 through 22nd.

Who is your favorite Motown artist of all time?

See story here