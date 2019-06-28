R. Kelly’s Lawyers Ask Judge To Dismiss Sex Abuse Lawsuit

R. Kelly’s lawyers want a sexual assault suit against him tossed out. The attorneys filed the motion on Wednesday at the Cook County Court in Illinois. The lawsuit is from one of the four women in a separate case. Their suit came about before Kelly was charged with criminal sexual abuse in February.

The attorney for the plaintiff said this will do nothing but drag the case out longer. With so many things pointed at R. Kelly this time around, do you think one will stick?

See story here