CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

R. Kelly’s Lawyers Ask Judge To Dismiss Sex Abuse Lawsuit

21 reads
Leave a comment
R. Kelly The Buffet

Source: R. Kelly The Buffet / R. Kelly The Buffet

R. Kelly’s lawyers want a sexual assault suit against him tossed out. The attorneys filed the motion on Wednesday at the Cook County Court in Illinois. The lawsuit is from one of the four women in a separate case. Their suit came about before Kelly was charged with criminal sexual abuse in February.

The attorney for the plaintiff said this will do nothing but drag the case out longer. With so many things pointed at R. Kelly this time around, do you think one will stick?

See story here

Tichina Arnold Gets Dragged For Insinuating That Black Folks Shouldn’t Turn Their Backs On Black Men Like R. Kelly
30 photos
R. Kelly's Lawyers Ask Judge To Dismiss Sex Abuse Lawsuit

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…
 15 hours ago
07.19.19
WHY? Man Uses Bare Feet To Operate On-Flight…
 20 hours ago
07.19.19
Instagram Might Start Hiding Public Like Counts &…
 20 hours ago
07.19.19
10 items
#BlackTwitter Reacts To Viral Video Of Father Beating…
 20 hours ago
07.19.19
12 items
#IStandWithIlhan Because Black Women Aren’t Going Any Damn…
 21 hours ago
07.19.19
C’mon Son: These Black Shows Were Cancelled Way…
 21 hours ago
07.19.19
Get Ready: This All-Black Sketch Comedy Group Just…
 22 hours ago
07.19.19
Meghan McCain Whines That She Can’t Attack llhan…
 22 hours ago
07.19.19
U.S. House Approves $15 Minimum Wage, Bill in…
 1 day ago
07.19.19
20 items
Black Twitter Wants No Part Of Miley Cyrus’…
 1 day ago
07.19.19
“I Thought I Was Sleep, I Woke Up…
 1 day ago
07.19.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Trolls Evelyn By Inviting…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Beyonce Drops A Visual Masterpiece For ‘Spirit’
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Leah’s Lemonade: Young Lion King Cast JD Mccrary…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close