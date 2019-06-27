What’s Poppin: The White Dress Project

| 06.27.19
Allow me to introduce you to Amber English-Coleman. She works with the White Dress Project. The organization helps to raise awareness about fibroids. An issue a LOT of women struggle with…and yet never talk about!! We talk about some of the resources available but more importantly…we talk about their upcoming event!! It’s a fundraiser called a Night in White!!! Get all the details now and you can find more now at thewhitedressproject.org!! Hope you enjoy the latest episode of the “What’s Poppin!”

What’s Poppin: The White Dress Project was originally published on kysdc.com

