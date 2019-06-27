Another U.S. Citizen Dies In The DR

Denver native Khalid Adkins is the latest to die from unexplainable circumstances while visiting the Dominican Republic. Adkins became ill after arriving in the Dominican Republic last week and was kicked of his return flight on June 23rd because he was dripping sweat due to a high fever and throwing up.

After experiencing difficulty breathing and kidney failure, Adkins died at the Santo Domingo hospital on Tuesday June 25th. Investigations into the DR deaths are ongoing with rumors of counterfeit alcohol being the blame.

See story here

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: