Carmelo Anthony’s Alleged Baby’s Mother Just Chimed In On His Cheating Rumors

Carmelo Anthony is making headlines for cheating again, despite denouncing latest photos of him on a yacht with an unknown woman in France. According to Carmelo, he was on a business trip and the woman in the photos is on the retreat with her family. The floating NBA player, who hasn’t been picked up by a team for the upcoming season, addressed the controversial photos in a short video. But folks want to know why his wife was no where around, especially when it was her birthday.

“The only reason I’m addressing this is because this is affecting my family now and you got me out here looking crazy. Usually I won’t address this, but I had to address this.” he said. Well Carmelo may have to address another rumor because the alleged baby’s mother of the child he father during an alleged affair is calling him out for not seeing his baby.

Whew chile.

In case you missed it, the woman who goes by the Instagram name @MiaAngel_ recently posted a photo of Carmelo’s alleged baby and it sent fans into an uproar about their uncanny resemblance.

View this post on Instagram

came home to this beauty. 🥰

A post shared by @ miaangel_ on

Lala has yet to acknowledge any of the rumors or baby for that matter. But did use a Lemonade quote to caption one of her previous photos as a warning shot. Dis is messy!

Carmelo Anthony’s Alleged Baby’s Mother Just Chimed In On His Cheating Rumors was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

