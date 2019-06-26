Cardi B is constantly pushing the line in real life and with her career….. and to no surprise, the drop of her ‘Press’ video will not disappoint!
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
As usual, Cardi gives us tons of high fashion but for the first time, Cardi gives us full body going nude with her dancers, blurring out certain parts but you get the full idea. Cardi recently had to cancel a few concerts and sit out after having complications from a little nip and tuck surgery. But by the looks of this video, she wasn’t botched and her doctor deserves a tip for that work!
Check out the full video:
RELATED STORY: Watch Cardi B Perform New ‘Song’ “I Ain’t Going to Jail”
Slay! Cardi B’s Versatile Fashion Game Is Giving Us Life
Slay! Cardi B’s Versatile Fashion Game Is Giving Us Life
1.1 of 15
2.2 of 15
3.3 of 15
4.4 of 15
5.5 of 15
6.6 of 15
7.7 of 15
8.8 of 15
9.9 of 15
10.10 of 15
11.11 of 15
12.12 of 15
13.13 of 15
14.14 of 15
15.15 of 15
The Latest:
- Hot Outside, But Free Ice Skating Inside At Two Richmond Area Rinks
- Expect Dangerously Record High Temperatures This Weekend
- Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He Worshipped The Devil
- WHY? Man Uses Bare Feet To Operate On-Flight Video Screen, Internet Collectively Fries Him
- Instagram Might Start Hiding Public Like Counts & They’re Already Testing It Out In 7 Countries
- C’mon Son: These Black Shows Were Cancelled Way Too Soon
- Get Ready: This All-Black Sketch Comedy Group Just Got Their Own Netflix Show
- Meghan McCain Whines That She Can’t Attack llhan Omar Because Trump Is Too Racist
- U.S. House Approves $15 Minimum Wage, Bill in Danger of Dying in the Senate
- “I Thought I Was Sleep, I Woke Up Five Days Later”: Peabo Bryson’s First Interview After Heart Attack With Ryan Cameron Uncensored
Cardi B Gets Nude, Has a Threesome and Kills Several in the New ‘Press’ Video! Watch Here! was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com