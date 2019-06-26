CLOSE
Many are still wondering why Snoop wasn’t at the BET Awards and if you still don’t know why he was absent I’m about to let you know. Snoop decided to skip the BET Awards to attend Mike Epps’ wedding.

According to reports, Epps’ wedding to producer Kyra Robinson was in Orange County. T.I. who was at the BET Awards dipped out early to also attend Mike’s wedding.

What event have you skipped out on to support a friend?

