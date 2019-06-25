Watch Cardi B Perform “I Ain’t Going to Jail”

By Taylor Wilkinson
Is Cardi B going to jail? During her 2019 BET performance on Sunday, June 23rd, the rapper mentioned, “I ain’t going to jail” multiple times throughout her show.
Cardi B was involved in an altercation at the Angels strip club in Queens, New York and has been battling the court for months. After going back and forth to plead her innocence, the rapper was recently indicted for misdemeanor charges only days before her BET performance. The rapper and members of her inner circle were allegedly throwing chairs, bottles and different strip club equipment at different employees of the establishment. What makes the tea more exciting is the fact that she was indicted in her home town of New York City.
Regardless of her indictment, Cardi B still managed to enjoy herself at the BET awards and even walked away with two awards; BET award for Best Female Hip-Hop artist and BET award for Best Album of the Year for Invasion of Privacy.
