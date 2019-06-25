CLOSE
Watch Cardi B Perform “I Ain’t Going to Jail”

2019 BET Experience STAPLES Center Concert Sponsored By Sprite - Night 3

Source: Michael Kovac / Getty

By Taylor Wilkinson

Is Cardi B going to jail? During her 2019 BET performance on Sunday, June 23rd, the rapper mentioned, “I ain’t going to jail” multiple times throughout her show.

RELATED STORY: Cardi B Indicted By Grand Jury Over Strip Club Brawl

Cardi B was involved in an altercation at the Angels strip club in Queens, New York and has been battling the court for months. After going back and forth to plead her innocence, the rapper was recently indicted for misdemeanor charges only days before her BET performance. The rapper and members of her inner circle were allegedly throwing chairs, bottles and different strip club equipment at different employees of the establishment. What makes the tea more exciting is the fact that she was indicted in her home town of New York City.

Regardless of her indictment, Cardi B still managed to enjoy herself at the BET awards and even walked away with two awards; BET award for Best Female Hip-Hop artist and BET award for Best Album of the Year for Invasion of Privacy.

RELATED STORY: Cuteness Overload: See All The Adorable Photos Of Offset & Cardi B’s Baby Girl Kulture

 

Watch Cardi B Perform “I Ain’t Going to Jail” was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

