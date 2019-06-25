CLOSE
“The Lion King” Tickets Are Now On Sale

The Lion King character poster

Source: Disney / Disney

If you’re planning to take the kids to see the live-action version of “The Lion King,” tickets are now on sale. The movie doesn’t hit theaters until July 19, but if you can feel the love you can get the tickets now and ensure your family good seats.

“The Lion King” is expected to dominate the box office when it’s released and could set a Disney record.

Are you getting your tickets early? What’s your favorite scene and character from “The Lion King?”

