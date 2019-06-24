CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Yay Or Nay? 10 Men’s Fashion Week Looks That’ll Make You Question If You’re Doing Fashion Right

Just when you thought you were winning...

0 reads
Leave a comment
Louis Vuitton Show Spring Summer 2020

Source: Splash News / Splash News

For the past few weeks, major designers have been unveiling their Spring-Summer 2020 menswear collections across Europe. Things came to a head during Paris Fashion Week Men’s, and the looks didn’t disappoint.

Everyone from Louis Vuitton to Raf Simons revealed some interesting threads, and even celebs like Solange came to support the runway shows.

 

Meanwhile, models, celebs and designers pushed their creativity with some captivating looks.

 

But despite the avant-garde feels of the week, of course, there were some fashion moments that might’ve pushed the envelope a little too far…like past the mailman and into the stratosphere.

Hit the flip for ten looks that’ll either have you praising the innovation or asking the question “is that a kite on his shoulder?” Then, let us know if you’d cop the fit or if you’re content with doing fashion your own way.

Yay Or Nay? 10 Men’s Fashion Week Looks That’ll Make You Question If You’re Doing Fashion Right was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…
 16 hours ago
07.19.19
WHY? Man Uses Bare Feet To Operate On-Flight…
 21 hours ago
07.19.19
Instagram Might Start Hiding Public Like Counts &…
 21 hours ago
07.19.19
10 items
#BlackTwitter Reacts To Viral Video Of Father Beating…
 21 hours ago
07.19.19
12 items
#IStandWithIlhan Because Black Women Aren’t Going Any Damn…
 22 hours ago
07.19.19
C’mon Son: These Black Shows Were Cancelled Way…
 22 hours ago
07.19.19
Get Ready: This All-Black Sketch Comedy Group Just…
 23 hours ago
07.19.19
Meghan McCain Whines That She Can’t Attack llhan…
 23 hours ago
07.19.19
U.S. House Approves $15 Minimum Wage, Bill in…
 1 day ago
07.19.19
20 items
Black Twitter Wants No Part Of Miley Cyrus’…
 1 day ago
07.19.19
“I Thought I Was Sleep, I Woke Up…
 1 day ago
07.19.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Trolls Evelyn By Inviting…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Beyonce Drops A Visual Masterpiece For ‘Spirit’
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Leah’s Lemonade: Young Lion King Cast JD Mccrary…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close