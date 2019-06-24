TJMS
HomeTJMS

DC Metro Officers Tase Man [Video]

62 reads
Leave a comment

DC Metro Transit Police reportedly  opened an internal investigation into an officer’s use of force during an arrest at the U Street Metro station.

A video of the incident has sparked outrage on social media, as it shows a Metro Transit Police officer using a taser on an unarmed Black man who allegedly interfered in an MTPD investigation on Saturday.

The video appears to show two MTPD officers asking questions of two juveniles on a Metro platform, while a man asks questions of the officers.

Then, a third MTPD officer engages the man, pushes him back and uses a taser after the man raises his hands.

“We take use-of-force matters seriously, and we are committed to fostering the public’s trust in us,” Metro Transit Police said in a statement posted on Twitter.

The incident has sparked outrage on social media, with groups like Black Lives Matter DC.

D.C. Council member Robert C. White, Jr. condemned the actions by the police officer.

“The violent and dangerous escalation here by @wmata Transit Police is terrifying. It put lives unnecessarily in danger and it breeds anger and distrust that move us further away from public safety. I have contacted the Chief of WMATA Transit Police,” White said on Twitter.

The investigation is ongoing.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

DC Metro Officers Tase Man [Video] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…
 16 hours ago
07.19.19
WHY? Man Uses Bare Feet To Operate On-Flight…
 21 hours ago
07.19.19
Instagram Might Start Hiding Public Like Counts &…
 21 hours ago
07.19.19
10 items
#BlackTwitter Reacts To Viral Video Of Father Beating…
 21 hours ago
07.19.19
12 items
#IStandWithIlhan Because Black Women Aren’t Going Any Damn…
 22 hours ago
07.19.19
C’mon Son: These Black Shows Were Cancelled Way…
 22 hours ago
07.19.19
Get Ready: This All-Black Sketch Comedy Group Just…
 23 hours ago
07.19.19
Meghan McCain Whines That She Can’t Attack llhan…
 23 hours ago
07.19.19
U.S. House Approves $15 Minimum Wage, Bill in…
 1 day ago
07.19.19
20 items
Black Twitter Wants No Part Of Miley Cyrus’…
 1 day ago
07.19.19
“I Thought I Was Sleep, I Woke Up…
 1 day ago
07.19.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Trolls Evelyn By Inviting…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Beyonce Drops A Visual Masterpiece For ‘Spirit’
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Leah’s Lemonade: Young Lion King Cast JD Mccrary…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close