Get the Look: All the Details on Regina Hall’s BET Awards Embellished Low Ponytail

Whether they were high or low, summer-perfect ponytails were one of the hottest hair trends on the BET Awards blue carpet Sunday night.

Rihanna, Marsai Martin and Lala were just a few of the many celebs who rocked the look, along with Regina Hall who hosted the awards show. There was a unique twist on Hall’s slicked back ponytail though – it is as effortless to recreate as it looked; a definitive bonus for those of us who saw the hairstyle and immediately wanted to try it out.

“The look was a collaboration of the Glam Team,” Shornell McNell of Dove Hair told Hello Beautiful. “We worked together to make sure that all components of Regina’s look came together. We wanted to do something playful and a little out of the box. It was also important to have a look that could be transformed in under 10 minutes to take Regina from the red carpet to the stage. ”

In addition to her many outfit changes during the show, Hall’s first look – her blue carpet look – went seamlessly with the ponytail. The Girls Trip star sported a plunging black Cong Tri mini dress that came complete with dramatic shoulders. Her team paired the dress with a sleek pair of black Christian Louboutin stilettos that I want in my closet right now.

“Her dress was very expressive, and going with the ponytail allowed us to go with something fashionable and unique,” McNeal continued. “The wire around her ponytail contained the ponytail and added an artsy look to accommodate what was going on with her dress and other parts of what the Glam team was doing.”

Continue reading to find out how to get the look!

To start, McNeal used Dove Nutritive Solutions Intense Repair Shampoo ($2.45, target.com) and Conditioner ($3.49, target.com) to wash Hall’s natural hair for the evening.

It’s no secret that keeping natural hair moisturized is key. So, post-shampoo and conditioning, McNeal used Dove Care Between Washes Rehydrating Mist as a leave-in conditioner to moisturize and protect Hall’s natural hair. If you have issues with detangling, try a detangler and leave-in conditioner in one, like Kinky Curly’s Knot Today Leave-in Conditioner ($12, Shop.naturallycurly.com). It detangles my hair like none other.

Next, McNeal flat ironed Regina’s hair to smooth it out, then swooped it up into a ponytail, using Dove Style + Care Compressed Micro Mist Extra Hold Hairspray ($3.49, Target.com). “This allowed me to lay her hair down so that it would not revert back to it’s naturally curly state,” she continued.

One of the things that is key for summer red carpet moments is making sure natural hair stays in place, so McNeal also used Dove Style + Care Compressed Micro Mist Extra Hold Hairspray ($3.49, Target) to do the trick. “Holding spray allows natural hair not to revert under heat or lights,” she continued. “Utilizing the right amount of holding spray allows women to keep a classy look and hold their hair in place.”

Speaking of laying hair down, edge control is a must for most natural hairstyles. As for what Hall uses on her hair all the time, McNeal said she never goes without “Castor Oil gel” for her edges. Eco Styler Black Castor & Flaxseed Gel ($10.48, Amazon.com) is a great option for a castor oil edge control, but when edges are particularly unruly, I swear by Ebin 24 Hour Edge Tamer Extra Mega Hold ($5.39, Amazon.com) too.

Once the ponytail was in place, McNeal added additional hair and secured it with hair pins. Then, “I wrapped the wire around the ponytail to give a unique and sophisticated look to go along with her dress and makeup for the red carpet,” she continued.

To wrap up the look, McNeal sprayed a little Dove Care Between Washes Invisible Dry Shampoo ($4.89, target.com) to take away some of the shine on the hair.

And Voila! Hall’s ponytail look for the evening was ready for the carpet. What did you think about rocking a low ponytail like this one for easy summer looks?

RELATED STORIES:

Get the Look: All the Details on Regina Hall’s BET Awards Embellished Low Ponytail

Tiffany Haddish Told Regina Hall To Use Monistat Cream To Regrow Her Edges, And It Worked

Red Carpet Rundown: 2019 BET Awards 40 photos Launch gallery Red Carpet Rundown: 2019 BET Awards 1. 2019 BET Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 1 of 40 2. BET Awards 2019 - Arrivals Source:Getty 2 of 40 3. 2019 BET Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 3 of 40 4. 2019 BET Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 4 of 40 5. BET Awards 2019 - Red Carpet Source:Getty 5 of 40 6. BET Awards 2019 - Arrivals Source:Getty 6 of 40 7. 2019 BET Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 7 of 40 8. BET Awards 2019 - Red Carpet Source:Getty 8 of 40 9. 2019 BET Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 9 of 40 10. 2019 BET Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 10 of 40 11. 2019 BET Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 11 of 40 12. 2019 BET Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 12 of 40 13. 2019 BET Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 13 of 40 14. BET Awards 2019 - Pantene Style Stage Source:Getty 14 of 40 15. 2019 BET Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 15 of 40 16. BET Awards 2019 - Arrivals Source:Getty 16 of 40 17. 2019 BET Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 17 of 40 18. 2019 BET Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 18 of 40 19. 2019 BET Awards- Social Ready Content Source:Getty 19 of 40 20. 2019 BET Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 20 of 40 21. BET Awards 2019 - Arrivals Source:Getty 21 of 40 22. 2019 BET Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 22 of 40 23. 2019 BET Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 23 of 40 24. 2019 BET Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 24 of 40 25. 2019 BET Awards- Social Ready Content Source:Getty 25 of 40 26. 2019 BET Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 26 of 40 27. 2019 BET Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 27 of 40 28. 2019 BET Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 28 of 40 29. 2019 BET Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 29 of 40 30. BET Awards 2019 - InstaCarpet Source:Getty 30 of 40 31. 2019 BET Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 31 of 40 32. BET Awards 2019 - Red Carpet Source:Getty 32 of 40 33. BET Awards 2019 - Arrivals Source:Getty 33 of 40 34. 2019 BET Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 34 of 40 35. BET Awards 2019 - Red Carpet Source:Getty 35 of 40 36. 2019 BET Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 36 of 40 37. BET Awards 2019 - Red Carpet Source:Getty 37 of 40 38. 2019 BET Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 38 of 40 39. BET Awards 2019 - Red Carpet Source:Getty 39 of 40 40. 2019 BET Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 40 of 40 Skip ad Continue reading Red Carpet Rundown: 2019 BET Awards Red Carpet Rundown: 2019 BET Awards After a whirlwind weekend of events in Los Angeles, the BET Awards is finally here! Before the show kicked off at the Microsoft Theater in the City of Angels Sunday, host Regina Hall, along with Saweetie, Cardi B, and more stars sizzled on the red carpet. Eva Marcille, who is pregnant with her third child, debuted her baby bump with husband Michael T. Sterling by her side, and Sinqua Walls made our jaws drop when he showed up shirtless in a suit and flashed his six pack abs, among other big red carpet moments. This year's show, which celebrates black culture and achievement in music, movies and sports, will pay tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle and honor the achievements of Tyler Perry and Mary J. Blige with the network’s Ultimate Icon Award and Lifetime Achievement Award, respectively. Cardi is set to turn up the crowd with a performance, and Lil Nas X and Billy Rae Cyrus, DJ Khaled and Migos, and more are set to hit the stage too. Take a peek at all of the celebrity arrivals before the show goes live at 8/7c on BET!

Get The Look: All The Details On Regina Hall’s BET Awards Embellished Low Ponytail was originally published on hellobeautiful.com