NC Lottery Winners Split $7.8 Million

Powerball Jackpot Expected To Reach A Whopping Record-Breaking 1.5 Billion

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty

Yes, North Carolina has over two-thousand lucky lottery winners the played the PICK-4 game.

According to ABC11.COM, the winners all picked the same four numbers. Yes, the same numbers 0-0-0-0; all zeroes.

The 1,002 winners that spent $1 on their tickets will be rewarded $5000. The 1,012 winners that spent fifty cents are now $2,500 richer than they were last week.

NC Lottery Winners Split $7.8 Million was originally published on foxync.com

