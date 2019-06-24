72 reads Leave a comment
Before accepting the award for Album of the Year, Cardi B took the stage to open the 2019 BET Awards with her husband Offset.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The duo performed a mash-up with their song “Clout” and Cardi’s song “Press” for an explosive opening performance . Whether you missed the show or just want to watch this couple’s performance again, we got you!
The Latest:
- Hot Outside, But Free Ice Skating Inside At Two Richmond Area Rinks
- Expect Dangerously Record High Temperatures This Weekend
- Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He Worshipped The Devil
- WHY? Man Uses Bare Feet To Operate On-Flight Video Screen, Internet Collectively Fries Him
- Instagram Might Start Hiding Public Like Counts & They’re Already Testing It Out In 7 Countries
- C’mon Son: These Black Shows Were Cancelled Way Too Soon
- Get Ready: This All-Black Sketch Comedy Group Just Got Their Own Netflix Show
- Meghan McCain Whines That She Can’t Attack llhan Omar Because Trump Is Too Racist
- U.S. House Approves $15 Minimum Wage, Bill in Danger of Dying in the Senate
- “I Thought I Was Sleep, I Woke Up Five Days Later”: Peabo Bryson’s First Interview After Heart Attack With Ryan Cameron Uncensored
[VIDEO] Cardi B and Offset Open the 2019 BET Awards with “Press” and “Clout” Performance was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com
comments – add yours