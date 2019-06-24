The Country Music Awards may not have wanted Lil Nas X but he road up into the 2019 BET Awards on horses along with Billy Ray Cyrus and bringing country to the awards with a performance of “Old Town Road”.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The awards, hosted by Regina Hall, started off with a monologue where she referenced Billy Ray Cyrus as a Howard University alumni and throwing him the call H-U and him promptly responding with “You Know!” Cyrus stepped in to help Lil Nas X with “Old Town Road” after the Billboard charts kicked the song off the country charts saying it wasn’t country enough. It’s all good because we love the song and Billy Ray can come to the cookout any day.
Check out their performance here
The Latest:
- Hot Outside, But Free Ice Skating Inside At Two Richmond Area Rinks
- Expect Dangerously Record High Temperatures This Weekend
- Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He Worshipped The Devil
- WHY? Man Uses Bare Feet To Operate On-Flight Video Screen, Internet Collectively Fries Him
- Instagram Might Start Hiding Public Like Counts & They’re Already Testing It Out In 7 Countries
- C’mon Son: These Black Shows Were Cancelled Way Too Soon
- Get Ready: This All-Black Sketch Comedy Group Just Got Their Own Netflix Show
- Meghan McCain Whines That She Can’t Attack llhan Omar Because Trump Is Too Racist
- U.S. House Approves $15 Minimum Wage, Bill in Danger of Dying in the Senate
- “I Thought I Was Sleep, I Woke Up Five Days Later”: Peabo Bryson’s First Interview After Heart Attack With Ryan Cameron Uncensored
[VIDEO] Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus Bring Country to The BET Awards with “Old Town Road” Performance was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com