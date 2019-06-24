[VIDEO] Tyler Perry Gives Uplifting Speech at 2019 BET Awards for Ultimate Icon Award

Tyler Perry accepted the Ultimate Icon Award at the 2019 BET Awards with the most motivational speech of the night.
Taraji P. Henson presented Tyler Perry with the award saying that Perry provided her with jobs when no one else would and he even paid her worth. Taking the stage Perry talked about his path to becoming a creator of his iconic brand. He also touched on how many black actors were fighting for a seat at the table and thatGod put it in his head to build his own table for them.
Watch Perry’s full amazing and motivational speech
