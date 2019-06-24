[VIDEO] Lizzo Performs “Truth Hurts” For Her First BET Awards Performance

61 reads Leave a comment
Lizzo took the BET Awards stage for the first time and showed everybody why she is that b$*ch with a performance of “Truth Hurts” that had everyone on their feet!
Lizzo wore a bridal corset and tutu representing for the curvy girls like she always does with her body positive feminine girl power music. Twerking and even hitting a few runs on the flute if you didn’t know who Lizzo was before, she made sure you knew what she was all about by the end of this lit performance!

