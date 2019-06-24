CLOSE
Kirk Franklin, Jonathan McReynolds, Erica Campbell and Kelly Price Bring Inspiration to the BET Awards with “Love Theory”

BET Awards 2019 - Roaming Show

Source: Paras Griffin/VMN19 / Getty

 

Most of the BET Awards is hip hop and R&B but you know they were gonna bring at least one spiritual and uplifting performance for the night!  Kirk Franklin, Jonathan McReynolds, Erica Campbell & Kelly Price had everyone on their feet with their electrifying performance of “Love Theory”

Kirk Franklin has never been afraid to bring Jesus to the forefront showing the world that loving God doesn’t have to be boring or stale.  Check out their performance of “Love Theory” here

 

 

Kirk Franklin, Jonathan McReynolds, Erica Campbell and Kelly Price Bring Inspiration to the BET Awards with “Love Theory” was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

