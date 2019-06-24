Tyler Perry Inspires BET Awards Crowd

Tyler Perry gave a rousing speech to the crowd at the BET Awards as he accepted his Ultimate Icon Award at last night’s ceremony. During his speech, Tyler reflected on his time growing up in an abusive household and growing up as a child in a new school and revealing that the first ten movies he hid were all about his mother

Tyler then talked about his Atlanta studio saying, “I built it in a neighborhood that is one of the poorest black neighborhoods in Atlanta so that young black kids could see that a black man did that, and they can do it too.”

When talking about his Icon Award Tyler said, “rather than being an icon, I want to be an inspiration. There are people whose lives are tied to your dream. Own your stuff, own your business, own your way.”

