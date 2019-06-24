CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Tyler Perry Inspires BET Awards Crowd

68 reads
Leave a comment
BET Awards 2019

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN

Tyler Perry gave a rousing speech to the crowd at the BET Awards as he accepted his Ultimate Icon Award at last night’s ceremony. During his speech, Tyler reflected on his time growing up in an abusive household and growing up as a child in a new school and revealing that the first ten movies he hid were all about his mother

Tyler then talked about his Atlanta studio saying, “I built it in a neighborhood that is one of the poorest black neighborhoods in Atlanta so that young black kids could see that a black man did that, and they can do it too.”

When talking about his Icon Award Tyler said, “rather than being an icon, I want to be an inspiration. There are people whose lives are tied to your dream. Own your stuff, own your business, own your way.”

What did you think of Tyler’s acceptance speech?

See story here

Tyler Perry, Tika Sumpter, Amber Riley & Yandy Smith Attend HelloBeautiful & MadameNoire’s ‘Nobody’s Fool’ Screening
27 photos
Tyler Perry Inspires BET Awards Crowd

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…
 16 hours ago
07.19.19
WHY? Man Uses Bare Feet To Operate On-Flight…
 21 hours ago
07.19.19
Instagram Might Start Hiding Public Like Counts &…
 21 hours ago
07.19.19
10 items
#BlackTwitter Reacts To Viral Video Of Father Beating…
 21 hours ago
07.19.19
12 items
#IStandWithIlhan Because Black Women Aren’t Going Any Damn…
 22 hours ago
07.19.19
C’mon Son: These Black Shows Were Cancelled Way…
 22 hours ago
07.19.19
Get Ready: This All-Black Sketch Comedy Group Just…
 23 hours ago
07.19.19
Meghan McCain Whines That She Can’t Attack llhan…
 23 hours ago
07.19.19
U.S. House Approves $15 Minimum Wage, Bill in…
 1 day ago
07.19.19
20 items
Black Twitter Wants No Part Of Miley Cyrus’…
 1 day ago
07.19.19
“I Thought I Was Sleep, I Woke Up…
 1 day ago
07.19.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Trolls Evelyn By Inviting…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Beyonce Drops A Visual Masterpiece For ‘Spirit’
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Leah’s Lemonade: Young Lion King Cast JD Mccrary…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close