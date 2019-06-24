NBA Office Done With Term “Owner”

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver says the league has moved away from the usage of the term “owner.” Some teams have nixed the language because of the negative connotation it has since the league is made up mostly of black players.

When caught by TMZ’s cameras, Silver said, “I don’t want to overreact to the term because, as I said earlier, people end up twisting themselves into knots avoiding the use of the word owner. But, we moved away from that term years ago in the league. We call our team owners ‘Governor of the team’ and ‘alternate Governor.'”

Players are mixed on the change in language. Some were happy with the fact that someone like Michael Jordan could be called an owner while others understood that the move was something that should have been done a while ago.

Are you on board with this change? Does this and things like changing the ‘disabled list’ to the ‘injured list’ make sports too P.C. or is it in line with the times?

