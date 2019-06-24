Thousands Attended The Arthur Ashe Naming Celebration In RVA [VIDEO]

RVA celebrated great Arthur Ashe over the weekend.

A main roadway in Richmond is now officially known as Arthur Ashe Boulevard. Thousands came out to the Virginia Museum of History and Culture on Saturday to celebrate the occasion and to honor the Richmond native.

Renowned Civil Rights Activist, John Lewis was the guest speaker at the naming celebration. Ashe won three Grand Slam titles in tennis and remains the only African-American to win singles titles at the U.S Open ’68, Australian Open ’70 and Wimbledon ’75. The renaming of the boulevard coincided with the opening of an exhibit at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture called Determined, which focuses on the 400-year struggle for black equality.

Be sure to stop by the VHMC on 428 North Arthur Ashe Boulevard and experience the virtual reality premiere of Ashe ’68. For details visit virginiahistory.org

Highlights from the Arthur Ashe Naming Ceremony courtesy of 8News:

