CLOSE
Community Clo
HomeCommunity Clo

Thousands Attended The Arthur Ashe Naming Celebration In RVA [VIDEO]

65 reads
Leave a comment
Arthur Ashe

Source: Harry Dempster / Getty

RVA celebrated great Arthur Ashe over the weekend.

A main roadway in Richmond is now officially known as Arthur Ashe Boulevard. Thousands came out to the Virginia Museum of History and Culture on Saturday to celebrate the occasion and to honor the Richmond native.

Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Renowned Civil Rights Activist, John Lewis was the guest speaker at the naming celebration. Ashe won three Grand Slam titles in tennis and remains the only African-American to win singles titles at the U.S Open ’68, Australian Open ’70 and Wimbledon ’75. The renaming of the boulevard coincided with the opening of an exhibit at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture called Determined, which focuses on the 400-year struggle for black equality.

Be sure to stop by the VHMC on 428 North Arthur Ashe Boulevard and experience the virtual reality premiere of Ashe ’68. For details visit virginiahistory.org

Highlights from the Arthur Ashe Naming Ceremony courtesy of 8News:

Text “Kiss” To 23845 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

For the Latest Entertainment News:

Stone Soul 2019: Gospel Greats REPRESENT In Richmond [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Shirley Caesar
44 photos

Latest…

400-years , Arthur Ashe Naming , clovia , Congressman John Lewis , Detemined , lawrence , miss community , Virginia Museum of History & Culture

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…
 16 hours ago
07.19.19
WHY? Man Uses Bare Feet To Operate On-Flight…
 21 hours ago
07.19.19
Instagram Might Start Hiding Public Like Counts &…
 21 hours ago
07.19.19
10 items
#BlackTwitter Reacts To Viral Video Of Father Beating…
 21 hours ago
07.19.19
12 items
#IStandWithIlhan Because Black Women Aren’t Going Any Damn…
 22 hours ago
07.19.19
C’mon Son: These Black Shows Were Cancelled Way…
 22 hours ago
07.19.19
Get Ready: This All-Black Sketch Comedy Group Just…
 23 hours ago
07.19.19
Meghan McCain Whines That She Can’t Attack llhan…
 23 hours ago
07.19.19
U.S. House Approves $15 Minimum Wage, Bill in…
 1 day ago
07.19.19
20 items
Black Twitter Wants No Part Of Miley Cyrus’…
 1 day ago
07.19.19
“I Thought I Was Sleep, I Woke Up…
 1 day ago
07.19.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Trolls Evelyn By Inviting…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Beyonce Drops A Visual Masterpiece For ‘Spirit’
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Leah’s Lemonade: Young Lion King Cast JD Mccrary…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close