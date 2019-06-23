Teairra Mari Busted For DWI In A 3-Wheeled Car

It seems like Teairra Mari cannot catch a break! If being sued by 50 Cent for additional money outside of the $30,000 she already owes him wasn’t enough, she is now facing DWI charges.

The star was arrested on Saturday morning for allegedly driving drunk and without a license in a car that only had three wheels, according to New York Post.

According to reports Teairra reportedly lost a wheel from her maroon 2014 Dodge Charger, which she continued to drive through the Queens-Midtown Tunnel.

The car was “sparking and smoking as it continued through the tunnel, grinding on the pavement,” according to witnesses.

She also blew more than three times the legal limit. Let’s hope 50 Cent finds some compassion and grants her an extension on the money she owes him because Sis is going to need all her coins to fight this DWI.

