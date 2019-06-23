CLOSE
Man Tries To Steal Halle Berry’s House With Fake Deed

Fillm Premiere of John 3 Wick

Source: Apega/WENN.com / WENN

A man tried to steal Halle Berry‘s Los Angeles home by using a fake deed — even hiring a locksmith to get inside, according to a report.

Ronald Eugene Griffin, 59, was reportedly first seen trespassing on Berry’s property in January, according to law enforcement. He appeared again in March with a locksmith and actually had one of the locks changed!

When cops realized his deed was a fake, they arrested him on charges of procuring and offering a false warranty deed and petty theft.

According to the New York Post, police say they didn’t even know it was Berry’s home.

Man Tries To Steal Halle Berry's House With Fake Deed was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com

Photos
