Nine Out and Proud LGBT Rappers Changing Hip Hop

Back in the day, being gay was a taboo topic within hip hop. Although there is definitely more work to be done, these artists are unapologetically living their authentic lives. For example, back in 2017, Chance The Rapper‘s brother, Taylor Bennett, set his soul free by revealing via Twitter that he identifies as bisexual — just before his 21st birthday. Chance also took to social media to congratulate his little brother on his courage.
From Taylor to Young M.A. these rappers are making the bold move to be who they are, despite haters. In honor of LGBT Pride Month, check out these eight rappers who are openly LGBT and proud.
Nine LGBT Rappers (PHOTOS)
1. Cakes Da Killa is gaining acclaim for his outspoken and brash rapping persona.1 of 6
2. ILoveMakonnen kicked off 2017 by revealing that he's gay via Twitter.Source:Getty 2 of 6
3. Mykki Blanco & The Mutant Angels” combines acid punk and hip-hop for a cutting edge sound that pushes more boundaries than one3 of 6
4. Angel Haze4 of 6
5. Young M.A.Source:Lourdes Sukari 5 of 6
