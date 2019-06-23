CLOSE
Bow Wow Gets Car Windows Busted At Work

2015 American Music Awards Arrivals

Source: Brian To/WENN.com / WENN

As we all know Bow Wow always got some drama going on with whatever chick he’s with. This time it looks like instead of a scratch across the face, a woman took her anger out on his car.

Bow Wow posted to his IG about the incident:

 

