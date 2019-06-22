Toys R Us Set to Reopen By Christmas

That didn’t last too long. After shutting down last year, Toys R Us is reportedly making preparations to reopen in time for the 2019 holiday season. Under the banner Tru Kids Inc., former Toys R Us exec Richard Barry is planning to launch a retail website and several brick-and-mortar locations in the U.S. later this year, Bloomberg reports. The new stores will be smaller than traditional Toys R Us locations, Barry says.

Barry says he’s confident the new venture will work because no other retailer has filled the gap left by the shuttering of Toys R Us in March 2018. “We have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to write the next chapter of Toys R Us by launching a newly imagined omnichannel retail experience for our beloved brands here in the U.S.,” he says.

Does this announcement make you feel the closure was just a business move to liquidate everything and start fresh?

See story here