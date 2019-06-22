CLOSE
King Tutt
HomeKing Tutt

Toys R Us Set to Reopen By Christmas

14 reads
Leave a comment
Strong Growth in Consumer Holiday Spending in 2017

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

That didn’t last too long. After shutting down last year, Toys R Us is reportedly making preparations to reopen in time for the 2019 holiday season. Under the banner Tru Kids Inc., former Toys R Us exec Richard Barry is planning to launch a retail website and several brick-and-mortar locations in the U.S. later this year, Bloomberg reports. The new stores will be smaller than traditional Toys R Us locations, Barry says.

Barry says he’s confident the new venture will work because no other retailer has filled the gap left by the shuttering of Toys R Us in March 2018. “We have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to write the next chapter of Toys R Us by launching a newly imagined omnichannel retail experience for our beloved brands here in the U.S.,” he says.

Does this announcement make you feel the closure was just a business move to liquidate everything and start fresh?

See story here

Toys R Us Set to Reopen By Christmas

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…
 16 hours ago
07.19.19
WHY? Man Uses Bare Feet To Operate On-Flight…
 21 hours ago
07.19.19
Instagram Might Start Hiding Public Like Counts &…
 21 hours ago
07.19.19
10 items
#BlackTwitter Reacts To Viral Video Of Father Beating…
 21 hours ago
07.19.19
12 items
#IStandWithIlhan Because Black Women Aren’t Going Any Damn…
 23 hours ago
07.19.19
C’mon Son: These Black Shows Were Cancelled Way…
 23 hours ago
07.19.19
Get Ready: This All-Black Sketch Comedy Group Just…
 24 hours ago
07.19.19
Meghan McCain Whines That She Can’t Attack llhan…
 24 hours ago
07.19.19
U.S. House Approves $15 Minimum Wage, Bill in…
 1 day ago
07.19.19
20 items
Black Twitter Wants No Part Of Miley Cyrus’…
 1 day ago
07.19.19
“I Thought I Was Sleep, I Woke Up…
 1 day ago
07.19.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Trolls Evelyn By Inviting…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Beyonce Drops A Visual Masterpiece For ‘Spirit’
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Leah’s Lemonade: Young Lion King Cast JD Mccrary…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close