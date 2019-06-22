CLOSE
Kevin Costner Reveals Whitney Houston Was Never On The Bodyguard Poster

Photo of Whitney HOUSTON

Source: David Corio / Getty

In a recent Entertainment Weekly interview, Kevin Costner revealed a secret about the 1992 movie, The Bodyguard, starring Whitney Houston. The woman on the movie poster is not Whitney Houston. He said Whitney had gone home and that was her body double. It worked because her face was buried in his neck so you couldn’t see her face.

The movie company didn’t like it because you couldn’t see her face and tried to superimpose Whitney’s face into the photo but Kevin rejected it. He also picked the photo because his friend was the photographer. The movie made $411,006,740 worldwide and $122,066,740 in the US.

Kevin also picked the Dolly Parton song, I Will Always Love You for Whitney to sing. He was a fan of the song. Whitney Houston acted in The Bodyguard, The Preacher’s Wife, Waiting to Exhale and Sparkle. Which one was your favorite?

See story here

Photos
