Tyler Perry To Produce Bet Series Based On The White House First Family

Deadline is reporting that Tyler Perry is set to produce a BET series based on the White House first family. The series is called The Oval and will star Ed Quinn, Kron Moore, Paige Hurd and Daniel Croix Henderson.

The series will tell the story of a family placed in the White House by people of power. It will also highlight the personal side and everyday lives of the staff who run the inner workings of the nation’s most iconic residence.

Which first family, we don’t know. Maybe a little sneak peek into the Obama’s?

See story here