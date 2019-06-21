Today Is The Longest Day Of The Year

Today is the day many of us have been waiting for, the first day of summer, officially known of course as the summer solstice. The solstice marks the moment when the Earth’s northern hemisphere achieves its maximum tilt towards the sun and the farther north you live, the more daylight you’ll get.

The solstice is celebrated in several ways around the world, including a big event at Stonehenge in England and free yoga classes in New York City’s Times Square.

Meanwhile, Wiccans are celebrating Litha, which focuses on the power of the sun, how will you celebrate the first day of summer?

