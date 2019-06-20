CLOSE
Lifestyle
HomeLifestyle

Paula Patton Buys Her Go-To Curly Hair Product At The Grocery Store

127 reads
Leave a comment
Moschino Spring/Summer 20 Menswear And Women's Resort Collection - Front Row

Source: Donato Sardella / Getty

Paula Patton is just like us.

Rather than splurging on pricey leave-in conditioners and salon treatments (which can be worth it every now and then), the Traffik star swears by a brand for her curls that she buys right at the grocery store.

“It’s a 10!,” Patton exclaimed at the Moschino 2020 Spring/Summer Resort fashion show in Universal City, Calif. when we asked her about the products that give her natural curly hair a boost. “You can get it at the grocery store,” she continued with a laugh.

As for which products she uses from the collection, the actress said she swears by “the leave in spray. I love that.” She continued, “I use the shampoo, conditioner, and that spritz, with a little bit of shine oil.”

Paula Patton Buys Her Go-To Curly Hair Product At The Grocery Store was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1 2Next page »

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
SHE TRIED IT: This Cropped Cutie Shows Off…
 51 mins ago
07.19.19
Jada Pinkett-Smith Flaunts Banging Body on IG &…
 6 hours ago
07.19.19
Earth, Wind & Fire, ‘Sesame Street’ Among 2019…
 6 hours ago
07.19.19
PaleyFest Fall 'Berlin Station' - Arrivals
Report: Keke Palmer Being Considered For Permanent Position…
 7 hours ago
07.19.19
Break The Internet 2019 Lineup Revealed: Megan Thee…
 7 hours ago
07.19.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…
 17 hours ago
07.19.19
WHY? Man Uses Bare Feet To Operate On-Flight…
 22 hours ago
07.19.19
Instagram Might Start Hiding Public Like Counts &…
 22 hours ago
07.19.19
10 items
#BlackTwitter Reacts To Viral Video Of Father Beating…
 22 hours ago
07.19.19
12 items
#IStandWithIlhan Because Black Women Aren’t Going Any Damn…
 23 hours ago
07.19.19
C’mon Son: These Black Shows Were Cancelled Way…
 23 hours ago
07.19.19
Get Ready: This All-Black Sketch Comedy Group Just…
 1 day ago
07.19.19
Meghan McCain Whines That She Can’t Attack llhan…
 1 day ago
07.19.19
U.S. House Approves $15 Minimum Wage, Bill in…
 1 day ago
07.19.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close