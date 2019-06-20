CLOSE
Entertainment News
Feeling The Love: 4 Times Beyoncé’s Vocals Restored Love To Pride Rock In New ‘Lion King’ Clip

Another Thursday for Bey.

Budweiser Made In America Music Festival - Los Angeles - Day 2

Source: Chelsea Lauren / Getty

Disney’s 2019 remake of The Lion King already has people hyped, but this week something happened that proves it’s sure to be another box office hit.

It was just another Thursday morning of folks waiting on Friday to come, when this happened…

 

Finally, Lion King fans across the globe got a taste of Beyoncé and Donald Glover serenading us with the carnivore classic “Can You Feel The Love Tonight.”

And while Donald definitely did his job carrying a tune, let’s face it…

When you’re singing next to Beyoncé, you might as well be singing backgrounds at the Fourth of July street fair.

In thirty seconds, Queen Bey proved that she shouldn’t just get respect for her entertainment skills, but the woman can actually SING…

In case you ain’t know.

Hit the flip for four heavenly moments from the 30 second clip that unequivocally ended “Love Droughts” across the animal kingdom.

