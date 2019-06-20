CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

72 Philadelphia Police Officers Placed On Desk Duty Over Offensive Social Media Posts

6 reads
Leave a comment
Philadelphia Police Officer Ambushed And Shot At Close Range

Source: Mark Makela / Getty

A major decision was made by Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross. 72 Philadelphia Police Officers have been pulled from their regular duties as an investigation takes place regarding inflammatory social media posts. The database found thousands of offensive postings by current and former officers.

“We are equally as disgusted by many of the posts hat you saw and in many cases the rest of the nation saw” said Commissioner Richard Ross. This stems from an advocacy group, The Plain View Project, revealing thousands of Facebook posts and comments from current and former officers, ranging from racist meems, to celebrating violence, and much other offensive material.

Ross said Wednesday that “several dozen” of the 72 officers now on desk duty will be disciplined and others will be fired, but no other specifics were given, including names.

“We’ve talked about from the outset ow disturbing, how disappointing and upsetting these posts are. They will undeniably impact police-community relationships.” said Commissioner Ross.

The 72 officers placed on desk duty represents the largest removal of Philadelphia police officers from the streets over a single investigation, according to Ross. Mayor Jim Kenney has called the Facebook postings “extremely disturbing.”

Read more about the case and how local defensive attorneys feel in the NPR reporting here.

SOURCE: NPR

Related: $1 Billion Worth Of Cocaine Seized In Philadelphia Shipping Yard

Related: Black Music Month: Philadelphia Classics Playlist

72 Philadelphia Police Officers Placed On Desk Duty Over Offensive Social Media Posts was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
SHE TRIED IT: This Cropped Cutie Shows Off…
 51 mins ago
07.19.19
Jada Pinkett-Smith Flaunts Banging Body on IG &…
 6 hours ago
07.19.19
Earth, Wind & Fire, ‘Sesame Street’ Among 2019…
 6 hours ago
07.19.19
PaleyFest Fall 'Berlin Station' - Arrivals
Report: Keke Palmer Being Considered For Permanent Position…
 7 hours ago
07.19.19
Break The Internet 2019 Lineup Revealed: Megan Thee…
 7 hours ago
07.19.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…
 17 hours ago
07.19.19
WHY? Man Uses Bare Feet To Operate On-Flight…
 22 hours ago
07.19.19
Instagram Might Start Hiding Public Like Counts &…
 22 hours ago
07.19.19
10 items
#BlackTwitter Reacts To Viral Video Of Father Beating…
 22 hours ago
07.19.19
12 items
#IStandWithIlhan Because Black Women Aren’t Going Any Damn…
 23 hours ago
07.19.19
C’mon Son: These Black Shows Were Cancelled Way…
 23 hours ago
07.19.19
Get Ready: This All-Black Sketch Comedy Group Just…
 1 day ago
07.19.19
Meghan McCain Whines That She Can’t Attack llhan…
 1 day ago
07.19.19
U.S. House Approves $15 Minimum Wage, Bill in…
 1 day ago
07.19.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close