CLOSE
TJMS
HomeTJMS

Medgar Evers’ Mississippi Home Becomes National Monument

0 reads
Leave a comment
(Ebony Collection)

The Mississippi home of civil rights leaders Medgar and Myrlie Evers became a national monument Tuesday, as part of a bipartisan public lands bill signed by Donald Trump.

Medgar Evers, a World War II veteran who became the Mississippi NAACP’s first field secretary in 1954 was a major part of of the Civil Rights Movement. He led voter registration drives and boycotts in the south; and also aided in desegregating the University of Mississippi. On June 12, 1963, he was assassinated in the driveway of his Jackson, Miss., home by white supremacist and Klansman Byron De La Beckwith.

Years after Evers’ murder, his wife, Myrlie, continued her lat husband’s work, and became the national chairwoman of the NAACP in 1995 and served for the next three years.

According to the Clarion Ledger, the federal government will take over the ranch-style home from Tougaloo College, who has maintained the Evers home since 1993, when the property was donated to the school by the Evers family. The home was designated a national historic landmark in 2016 and is open by appointment for tours.

Medgar Evers served as a mentor for Tougaloo students, who participated in civil rights demonstrations in Jackson. One of his mentees, Minnie White Watson, has served as the curator of the Medgar Evers House Museum since 1997. She told WBUR she’s “pleased” the home has been designated a national monument.

“Medgar was very forceful in what he was doing and what he was saying,” Watson said. “Sure, you were risking your life, but you think about it, when I think about it, if you were not considered quote-unquote free, then it wasn’t your life anyway.

“You were born here in this country, so you had the right to whatever this country had to offer,” she said, describing his philosophy. “So he was saying simply ask for it, and then if they didn’t give it to you, take it.”

Award Winning Civil Rights Documentaries

10 photos Launch gallery

Award Winning Civil Rights Documentaries

Continue reading Award Winning Civil Rights Documentaries

Award Winning Civil Rights Documentaries

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Medgar Evers’ Mississippi Home Becomes National Monument was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
BET Experience Africa 2015
Mary J. Blige Claps Back At Fan Who…
 4 hours ago
07.20.19
4th Annual Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala
Arsenio Hall Officially Set To Reprise Role In…
 4 hours ago
07.20.19
young black muslim woman
Miss Michigan Stripped Of Her Title Over ‘Offensive’…
 4 hours ago
07.20.19
a$ap rocky
Not So Fast! Swedish Court Extends A$AP Rocky…
 4 hours ago
07.20.19
35 items
Tom Joyner Brings The Party And National Tom…
 13 hours ago
07.20.19
12 items
MAZE Featuring Frankie Beverly Bring It All To…
 13 hours ago
07.20.19
11 items
KEM Shares His Life With Raleigh
 13 hours ago
07.20.19
New Study Shows Michelle Obama Is The Most…
 18 hours ago
07.20.19
11 items
Beyonce Name-Dropped Lupita, Naomi & Kelly Rowland On…
 19 hours ago
07.20.19
Angela Bassett, Patricia Arquette & Felicity Huffman Star…
 22 hours ago
07.20.19
Iggy Azalea Has A New Accent Plus Other…
 22 hours ago
07.20.19
15 items
Tom Joyner Hangs Out With The Foxy 107.1/104.3…
 24 hours ago
07.20.19
Total Switch: Damson Idris Goes From L.A. Dealer…
 24 hours ago
07.20.19
Coco Coitus: This Sex Tip Has Gone Viral,…
 1 day ago
07.20.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close