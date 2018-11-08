CLOSE
Woman Arrested For Stabbing Her Daughter’s Boyfriend

An Atlanta woman was arrested after allegedly stabbing her daughter’s boyfriend.

When police arrived they found the man stabbed in the stomach, Channel 2 Action News reported. Witnesses told officers the mother of his girlfriend was responsible, Atlanta police Capt. Reginald Moorman told the news station.

The woman was found and arrested not far from the scene and arrested.

Moorman told the news that the woman, who has not been identified yet, was likely intoxicated when the incident occurred.

Woman Arrested For Stabbing Her Daughter’s Boyfriend was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

