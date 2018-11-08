0 reads Leave a comment
An Atlanta woman was arrested after allegedly stabbing her daughter’s boyfriend.
When police arrived they found the man stabbed in the stomach, Channel 2 Action News reported. Witnesses told officers the mother of his girlfriend was responsible, Atlanta police Capt. Reginald Moorman told the news station.
The woman was found and arrested not far from the scene and arrested.
Moorman told the news that the woman, who has not been identified yet, was likely intoxicated when the incident occurred.
Celebrities Who’ve Survived Domestic Violence
19 photos Launch gallery
Celebrities Who’ve Survived Domestic Violence
1. La Toya JacksonSource: 1 of 19
2. Michel’leSource: 2 of 19
3. Gabrielle UnionSource: 3 of 19
4. NeNe LeakSource: 4 of 19
5. Mariah CareySource: 5 of 19
6. Whitney HoustonSource: 6 of 19
7. K. MichelleSource: 7 of 19
8. Evelyn LozadaSource: 8 of 19
9. Tina TurnerSource: 9 of 19
10. Robin GivensSource: 10 of 19
11. Claudette OrtizSource: 11 of 19
12. Halle BerrySource: 12 of 19
13. Tamar BraxtonSource: 13 of 19
14. Kelly RowlandSource: 14 of 19
15. RihannaSource: 15 of 19
16. Lisa WuSource: 16 of 19
17. Jaslene GonzalezSource: 17 of 19
18. Keke WyattSource: 18 of 19
19. Christina AguileraSource: 19 of 19
HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
Woman Arrested For Stabbing Her Daughter’s Boyfriend was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
comments – add yours