R. Kelly’s Lawyer Wants To Drop Him

R. Kelly‘s lawyer has had enough and is reportedly begging a judge to allow him to drop his client in the legal battle accusing the singer of breaking up a marriage.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, M. Craig Robertson argues he should be “allowed to discontinue any further legal services and/or representation of Defendants now and/or in the future for reasons to be shown at the hearing of this motion.”

Robertson reportedly does not believe Kelly would be harmed by him dropping him. He also pointed out that the singer has time to hire another attorney, if he desires to get new representation.

The filing comes days after Kenny Bryant filed docs informing the singer he plans on grilling him about the allegations of the alleged affair in the near future.

Last year, Bryant sued R. Kelly, accusing him of carrying out an affair with his wife and ruining not only his marriage but his life. The couple is from Mississippi, which is one of the only states that allows a person to sue another for breaking up their marriage.

According to The Blast, Bryant married Asia Childress on July 15, 2012 and says he knew she had a relationship with Kelly prior to their marriage but was told it was over. He says the marriage was good until Kelly entered the picture again.

He accuses the singer of allegedly carrying out an affair with his wife for five years. Bryant even says Kelly gave his wife Chlamydia during their affair.

Kelly denies the allegations and says he doesn’t owe Bryant a dime. The singer wants the entire case thrown out.

