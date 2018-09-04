CLOSE
TJMS
HomeTJMS

Little Known Black History Fact: Los Pobladores

0 reads
Leave a comment

On this day in 1781, the “Los Pobladores” – a collective of 11 families – helped establish the town of Los Angeles. According to many reports, the pobladores were composed of Mexicans of African descent.

The Spanish Empire controlled “Las Californias,” and the governor of the region of what would become California’ established secular settlements. More than half of the new settlers were of African or mixed race. Two of the men, Luis Quintero and Antonio Mesa, were of full African descent based on records, and married women who were “mulatto” mixed with Black and Spanish.

According to a 1995 article from The Los Angeles Times, the city placed a plaque inside El Pueblo de Los Angeles State Historic Park in the ’50’s, which mentioned the race and names of the families, but was removed by unknown figures. In the ’70’s, the plaque returned and honored the city founders but failed to mention them by race. In 1981,  a final plaque was placed and produced due to the efforts of Miriam Matthews, the city’s first Black trained librarian. Matthews made certain to mention the names, sex, race and ages of the pobladores.

By the turn of the century, 2,200 Black had residents flocked to the region and helped add to the diversity of the growing community.

 

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM 

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

10 photos Launch gallery

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

Continue reading The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

On Blackamericaweb.com and the Tom Joyner Morning Show we celebrate Black History every single day. Here are the top ten most interesting Little Known Black History Facts we've discovered. For more information on these facts, check out our archive of Little Known Black History Facts. 

Little Known Black History Fact: Los Pobladores was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Natalie Portman's mom gets into a fender bender
What Should You Do If You Get Into…
 2 hours ago
07.22.19
89th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Mahershala Ali Called Marvel About Playing Blade
 3 hours ago
07.22.19
R. Kelly The Buffet
R. Kelly Will Face Charges In New York
 3 hours ago
07.22.19
Woman thinking
More Than 80 Percent Fail The World’s Shortest…
 4 hours ago
07.22.19
Latino Woman At Desk Side Shot
Feeling Sleepy During Your Day, Here’s A Way…
 4 hours ago
07.22.19
Voices: Rotimi “Walk With Me”
 24 hours ago
07.22.19
Do What I Want? Watch What Happens When…
 1 day ago
07.22.19
Yummm: Funny & Fascinating Frozen Facts About Ice…
 1 day ago
07.22.19
BET Experience Africa 2015
Mary J. Blige Claps Back At Fan Who…
 2 days ago
07.22.19
4th Annual Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala
Arsenio Hall Officially Set To Reprise Role In…
 2 days ago
07.22.19
young black muslim woman
Miss Michigan Stripped Of Her Title Over ‘Offensive’…
 2 days ago
07.22.19
a$ap rocky
Not So Fast! Swedish Court Extends A$AP Rocky…
 2 days ago
07.22.19
35 items
Tom Joyner Brings The Party And National Tom…
 3 days ago
07.20.19
12 items
MAZE Featuring Frankie Beverly Bring It All To…
 3 days ago
07.20.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close