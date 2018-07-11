CLOSE
TJMS
HomeTJMS

Little Known Black History Fact: Dr. Blanche Sellers Lavizzo

0 reads
Leave a comment

In July 1956, Dr. Blanche Sellers Lavizzo made history by becoming the first Black woman pediatrician in the state of Washington. Today is also Dr. Lavizzo’s birthday.

BBorn in 1925 in Atlanta, Georgia, Blanche Sellers’ father was the owner of one the city’s largest funeral homes.  Lavizzo graduated from Spelman College in 1946 and Meharry Medical College in 1950. She was a friend and classmate of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. as well. Her husband, surgeon Dr. Phillip Lavizzo, practiced in New Orleans, Louisiana for some years, then traveled to the Pacific Northwest for more opportunities.

Dr. Lavizzo worked in private practice before joining the Odessa Brown Children’s Clinic in 1970, becoming its first medical director. Dr. Lavizzo’s bedside manner, meticulous attention to detail and her gentle care of her young patients across Seattle’s Central Area became widely known. She is credited with creating the clinic’s motto, “Quality Care With Dignity.”

Dr. Lavizzo was also a notable fixture in Seattle’s Black community.

In 1972, Dr. Lavizzo’s husband died making her the head of household for their family of four. She worked for some years after but became ill in the mid-80’s, passing away in August 1984. In Seattle, a wooded park and a water play area bears her name

Her step-daughter, Dr. Risa Lavizzo-Mourey, served as the President and CEO of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation from 2003 to 2017. Dr. Lavizzo-Mourey was the foundation’s first woman and Black person to serve at those positions. She is currently the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation PIK Professor of Health Policy and Health Equity at the University of Pennsylvania.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX: 

 

Little Known Black History Fact: Dr. Blanche Sellers Lavizzo was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Natalie Portman's mom gets into a fender bender
What Should You Do If You Get Into…
 15 hours ago
07.22.19
89th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Mahershala Ali Called Marvel About Playing Blade
 16 hours ago
07.22.19
R. Kelly The Buffet
R. Kelly Will Face Charges In New York
 17 hours ago
07.22.19
Woman thinking
More Than 80 Percent Fail The World’s Shortest…
 18 hours ago
07.22.19
Latino Woman At Desk Side Shot
Feeling Sleepy During Your Day, Here’s A Way…
 18 hours ago
07.22.19
Voices: Rotimi “Walk With Me”
 2 days ago
07.22.19
Do What I Want? Watch What Happens When…
 2 days ago
07.22.19
Yummm: Funny & Fascinating Frozen Facts About Ice…
 2 days ago
07.22.19
BET Experience Africa 2015
Mary J. Blige Claps Back At Fan Who…
 3 days ago
07.22.19
4th Annual Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala
Arsenio Hall Officially Set To Reprise Role In…
 3 days ago
07.22.19
young black muslim woman
Miss Michigan Stripped Of Her Title Over ‘Offensive’…
 3 days ago
07.22.19
a$ap rocky
Not So Fast! Swedish Court Extends A$AP Rocky…
 3 days ago
07.22.19
35 items
Tom Joyner Brings The Party And National Tom…
 3 days ago
07.20.19
12 items
MAZE Featuring Frankie Beverly Bring It All To…
 3 days ago
07.20.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close